A county Carlow town park closed due to flooding

Tullow is waking up to flooding in parts this morning.

The Slaney River in Tullow is very high this morning and is bursting its banks after the heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours Pic @carlowweather pic.twitter.com/10ZCTdD4Zq — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) October 5, 2020

It’s after the Slaney has burst its banks in the county Carlow town with levels said to be extremely high.

The Town Park is now closed for the foreseeable.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has been telling KCLR News “The river levels in the Slaney have risen dramatically overnight with the very heavy rainfall in the east of the country funneling down from the mountains, we only had 15mm of rain in Carlow & Tullow but unfortunately much higher volumes have fallen on the Wicklow Mountains which feed into the River Slaney and the Slaney has now burst its banks in several areas”.

He adds “The flood relief system is generally holding the water back at the town itself so while levels are very high at the bridge in Tullow, levels there are okay, however the surrounding areas have seen the river levels rise into peoples’ back gardens etc.”

As for the flooding continuing, Mr O’Reilly says “The river levels do appear to have peaked now, the water level at Tullow Bridge shows that levels are slowly starting to drop back and with high tide having passed so levels should drop back but unfortunately there is more rainfall possible over the coming days so it’s a little bit early in the year to be worrying about flooding of this sort but it should hopefully ease now and levels dropping”.

Photos with thanks to Alan O’Reilly at CarlowWeather.com and other KCLR listeners