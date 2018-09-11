A “dangerous” road junction in Goresbridge needs to be sorted

Something needs to be done with a dangerous road junction in Goresbridge – that’s according to Labour’s General Election hopeful for Carlow & Kilkenny.

Denis Hynes says he’s concerned about the crossroad in the centre of the village at which a number of traffic accidents have taken place, most recently last Friday.

He’s been telling KCLR News that it needs to be sorted and he’s been in touch with Kilkenny County Council about it.

He adds that those passing through the area aren’t always aware of the issue.

Labout Cllr Tómas Breathnach met with some of the community over the weekend to hear of their concerns on this matter.