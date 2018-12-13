KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A drastic hike in insurance premiums forces closure of park in Carlow
A 400% increase in the insurance premium has forced the volunteers running a local park to close it off to the public.
Tinryland Park opened this month six years ago after €65,000 was fundraised by locals.
It now boasts an astro-turf soccer pitch, a playground, outside exercise equipment, green areas, and seating.
However, all that will now have to remain closed until the €8,300 needed to get it insured can be found.
Councillor Jim Deane is one of those involved and he says they’re trying to get better quotes.