A drastic hike in insurance premiums forces closure of park in Carlow

A 400% increase in the insurance premium has forced the volunteers running a local park to close it off to the public.

Tinryland Park opened this month six years ago after €65,000 was fundraised by locals.

It now boasts an astro-turf soccer pitch, a playground, outside exercise equipment, green areas, and seating.

However, all that will now have to remain closed until the €8,300 needed to get it insured can be found.

Councillor Jim Deane is one of those involved and he says they’re trying to get better quotes.