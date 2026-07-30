A special roads policing operation for one of the busiest weekends of the year is now underway.

Gardaí will be out in force across the Carlow/Kildare and Kilkenny/Waterford divisions between now and Tuesday, with motorists urged to slow down and be mindful of other road-users.

Over 4 thousand 600 people have already been arrested for drink or drug-driving so far this year – the equivalent of one every hour.

So far this year 5 people have lost their lives in roads in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Divisional Road Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says a lot of traffic will be around this weekend.

“With the All Together Now Festival and Spraoi Festival in Waterford. So there will be a lot of traffic through Kilkenny, southbound on the M9 and we will be doing quite a number of checkpoints, and we’re asking people really to drive within the speed limits and drive safely to get to their destination, or if they’re going to the festival, we’re asking people to please get there safely.”

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