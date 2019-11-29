A €20 spend by everyone in Carlow & Kilkenny this Christmas would give local economy a huge boost

A good Christmas can be the difference between a small local business staying open or shutting down.

So says a spokesperson for the Small Firms Association who want to start Small Business Saturday on the 7th of December.

They say if every local adult spent an extra €20 locally it would be worth €800,000 to Carlow and €1.4 million to Kilkenny.

Sven Spollen-Behrens has been telling KCLR News that this could help keep the doors open for many local shops and businesses.