A former Kilkenny councillor has died.

Ferrybank based Melissa O’Neill passed away yesterday at the age of 54.

She served first as a Sinn Fein then an Independent representative in the Piltown Municipal District until she lost her seat in 2019.

She also ran for the Dáil to fill the seat left vacant by Wexford’s Mick Wallace on his election to the European Parliament but was unsuccessful.

Melissa is survived by her son Shane, daughter Chloe, grandson Leo, Shane’s Dad Michael, brothers Richard and Pat, sisters Yvonne, Shirley, Maria, Sandra and Fiona.

She will be laid to rest after 10am mass on Thursday in The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank.