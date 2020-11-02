A group of Kilkenny runners will run 5km each day this month in memory of a local man

A group of Kilkenny runners has pledged to run five kilometres every day throughout November to honour the memory of a local man.

Patrick Williams Senior from Gowran had been a kidney dialysis patient for seven years before passing away three years ago.

The runners, with the support of Patrick’s family including his two teenage grandchildren Nicole and Sarah Williams as well as their parents Patrick Junior and Regina Williams, is aiming to raise awareness about organ failure and raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association.

Colin White is the Irish Kidney Association national projects manager, he told KCLR he’s very thankful to Patrick Williams Junior and his family for raising awareness noting “We very much appreciate the awareness that Patrick & his family are going to raise because organ donation only works really if we share the wish with our family because in the event of you being a potential organ donor it’s the next of kin who are going to be asked for permission to retrieve the organs and also we very much appreciate the fundraising because as you can imagine in the time of Covid funding in the charity sector is very hard to come by but yet the demand & need for services from the charity sector is only increasing”.

He adds “We’re able to continue to carry out our services, there are some direct sevices to people, but equally I think one of our most important is our peer support network, like we’ve a branch in every county where people can engage locally and can get the insights, can get the advice, can get networked into the range of supports”.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone. Your wishes to be an organ donor can also be included on the new format driving licence which is indicated on the back of the card by code 115