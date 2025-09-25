A Kilkenny Nursing home failed to manage the spread of a contagious disease according to a Health Information and Quality Authority report released today.

It says during an unnaounced inspection at Kilkenny Care Centre at Newpark that a significant number of residents and staff had shown signs of a contagious skin infestation since September 2024.

A clinical diagnosis of scabies was made by the GP and an outbreak was declared by Public Health on 29 May 2025 but only one outbreak control meeting had taken place to date.

The regulator also highlighted a review of the outbreak management by inspectors identified that the response to the scabies outbreak to date had been fragmented and lacked coordination and oversight, which likely contributed to the persistence of the issue.

Mowlam Healthcare services has submitted a compliance plan to Hiqa in which it said it would improve infection prevention and control.