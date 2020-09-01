“A huge game-changer for the region” says Kilkenny County Council official of South East Greenway

Work’s underway on the South East Greenway which incorporates the Kilkenny Greenway.

The amenity’s set to be a state-of-the-art, 24km cycling and walking route linking New Ross with Ferrybank through South Kilkenny.

Director of Services at KIlkenny Co Council Sean McKeown says the construction stage of the project should be starting by October but added some work’s already begun noting “The first major phase of the construction of the greenway has got underway now with the lifting of the railway track & sleepers, that’ll take about three months, we’re currently finalising the accommodation works & the detailed design for the 24km greenway between Waterford & New Ross which will traverse South Kilkenny and we hope to go to construction of the greenway itself in late September, early October”.

He adds that it’s quite significant saying “It’s a major infrastructural project not only for South Kilkenny but for the whole South East region, there are three local authorities involved in the project, the Waterford, Wexford & Kilkenny county councils and the bulk of the greenway, the 24kms, actually runs through South Kilkenny but it’ll be a huge game-changer for the region in terms of tourism & economic dividend”.