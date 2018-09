More than 30 new jobs have been announced by Bluebird Care for the Carlow/Kilkenny area.

They say it’s as a result of the company winning 9 out of 9 tenders from the Community Healthcare Organisation.

Bluebird Director, Brian Egan has told KCLR News that those jobs are on top of the 185 already employed locally.

In total, they’re creating 450 jobs nationwide.

