A Journey Through the Climate Crisis E10: Looking Back and Continuing Change

This week’s episode is the final one in the Journey Through The Climate Crisis. The group used this time to reflect on the past 10 weeks and talk about what stood out to them. They also hear the incredible adverts they helped create for the first time. We check in with Trish for one final time for a climate curiosity.

A Journey Through the Climate Crisis on KCLR is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.