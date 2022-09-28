A Kilkenny childcare provider says that parents will have to go through a sign-up process for the Budget childcare cost reduction.

A local childcare provider says that parents will have to do their bit to get the 25% cut to the cost of childcare announced in the Budget.

Aine Russell from Busy Bees in Loughboy joined Sue Nunn on yesterday’s The Way It Is Budget Special.

She told Sue that parents would have to sign up for the National Childcare Scheme to get the funding for their local centre.

She says “They need to go in and have – there’s a number of things. They need to fill out the application for universal funding, and there is also means-tested funding under this scheme. The application for the scheme can be made through ncs.ie and parents will need to have a verified mygov.ie account”

Meanwhile, the double payment of child benefit is a welcome move to help families in Budget 2023.

That’s according to Barnardos, which is “by and large” happy with the cost of living measures announced earlier.

However, it’s sounded a warning that the €12 increase in social welfare may not be enough going into next year.

You can listen back to more local reaction to the budget on The Way It Is Budget Special.