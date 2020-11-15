A Kilkenny councillor is calling for upgrades to a ”very dangerous” local road

A Kilkenny councillor is calling for action to be taken on the “very dangerous” road of one local school.

The R.705, which the Rower National School is located upon, is marked as a ‘Category 3’ priority in the council’s winter maintenance plan.

But Cllr Michael Doyle says its status needs to be upgraded, as conditions on the road pose a threat each winter.

He’s calling for the route to be addressed as a top priority;

“It always, every winter, creates huge problems with roads in very poor condition, and with ice it’s very dangerous. So it definitely needs to prioritised into category 1 or 2. The national school is right there on that route, on the hill and I think on a health and a safety basis for parents and children it’s a must that it’s upgraded” he told KCLR News.

“Luckily so far this year we’ve had no hard frost or anything like that, but it will happen, and the frost will come and the complaints will come in again. It’s an ongoing issue there every year so I think they really need to take a look at that stretch of road and upgrade it to a higher priority, which allows it to be salted and gritted on a regular basis and it just becomes way safer.”