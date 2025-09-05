A local councillor has been left frustrated yet again as works to the Kings River in Callan have been left in limbo.

€250,000 was allocated in 2024 to clean the river and the project was due to commence this year but has been put on hold as councillors were told at their monthly meeting earlier this week.

Cllr Joe Lyons outlined to KCLR news why there is going to be a further delay..

“Inland fisheries have further stop to all our hard work that was being done for to clean up the river.”

“So there was a material impact statement in place, there was planning in place and all that seemed to be because of the change in legislation, the material impact statement is now outdated.”

“So we have to re-apply again and go back to the drawing board and because there’s only a window three months, July, August, September, we have look forward to next year to get the works done.”

In a statement to KCLR News, Inland Fisheries said:

“Inland Fisheries Ireland’s (IFI’s) primary role is to manage, conserve, develop and protect Ireland’s freshwater fish and their habitats.

“The Kings River is a special area of conservation [SAC]. It is within the River Barrow and Nore SAC”.

“A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) was submitted in 2018 as part of a planning application for removal of materials from the Kings River in Callan”.

“This NIS expired after five years.”

“IFI has not cancelled works. IFI is requesting the required statutory environmental assessments for works to proceed.”

“A new NIS should have been submitted with a 2023 application for extension of planning permission.”

“Furthermore, the 2023 application for extension was not referred to Inland Fisheries Ireland for observations.”