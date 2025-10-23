A whole host of prizes were handed out at the annual Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards

Among the winners were Market Cross Shopping Centre who picked up the a special award for their beautiful landscaping.

Centre manager Leslie Cleere says its due to the dedication of the staff.

The Adjudicators’ were very impressed with the display:

“The centre management are to be complemented for the excellent work that they are undertaking to bring planting and colour into the main square at Market Cross shopping centre.”