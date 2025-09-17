A local councillor has called the level of engagement from government departments an “absolute disgrace.”

Eugene McGuinness and many other councillors have criticised some of the responses sent back to them from notice of motions that are agreed at their pleanery meetings.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh also highlighted her frustration with the responses calling it “civil service jargon” and even suggested councillors stop sending them altogether.

Cllr McGuinness outlined to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty what he would like to see happen next.