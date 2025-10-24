A local historian has recently completed his 10,000th walking tour for guests of CIÉ Tours.

Slieverue resident Jack Burtchaell has been a regular sight on Waterford’s streets leading tour groups around the city.

Having started off guiding people around the west of Ireland he settled in the south east in 1990 where he has brought history to over 300,000 guests.

CIÉ Tours is the largest carrier of US visitors to Ireland every year and they marked the remarkable achievement by hosting a special dinner in honour of Jack and his wife Carmel in the Granville Hotel.

The popularity of Waterford Walking Tours with CIÉ Tours guests saw Jack awarded ‘Best Tour Feature’ by CIE International Awards of Excellence on six occasions as well as a Special Merit Award 2007.

A native of Graiguenamanagh, Jack studied Archaeology, History and Geography at University College Dublin and went on to win a post graduate scholarship, specialising in the field of Historical Geography. While teaching field studies to undergraduates his interest in heritage tourism developed, and ever since he has combined tourism and active historical research.

He has undertaken research on the historical links of Waterford and South-East with Newfoundland, Canada. He was part-time lecturer for Maynooth University in the Outreach campus at St Kieran’s College Kilkenny city and has trained guides for CERT the tourism training Authority.

Jack spoke with KCLR News’ Martin Quilty and he told him he loves what he does.