Disappointed but not surprised that primary schools are going to have their funding cut.

That’s the response from one local principal after yesterday’s revelation of additional cuts by the Department of Education.

After just a year of free book distribution, schools now face a €16 per student reduction in funding after the programme was front-loaded.

It means a drop from €96 to €80 and Simon Lewis of Carlow Educate Together has been outlining the impact to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;