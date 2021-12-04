A local TD says the government aren’t trying to ruin people’s Christmas.

Nightclubs will close under the new restrictions which will be in effect from next Tuesday into the new year.

All bars and restaurants, including hotels must go back to the previous regime where they have table service only, with no more than six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.

Hotel bars and restaurants will now have to check for Covid Certs as well as gyms and leisure centres.

All indoor events are down to 50 percent capacity with face masks to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

A maximum of four household can mix in private homes but the Taoiseach says there could be flexibility for some families in this.

Government TD john Paul Phelan says these measures are being brought in because we can’t afford another Christmas surge in infections, “I don’t think the govt purposely don’t want people to have an enjoyable Christmas. I think that they are cognisant of the fact that last years easing of restrictions was immediately followed by another lockdown because cases rose dramatically and the numbers of people in hospital rose dramatically.

It’s too early to yet to tell the impact of the new variant.”