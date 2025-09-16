€3.9 million euro has been allocated from the Department of Housing to Carnegie Library.

The money will be used for a major refurbishment to make a state-of-the-art archive facility which will be used to store, conserve, digitise and make publicly available our county collection.

Kilkenny has amongst the most significant and important civic records outside Dublin in Ireland, the most expansive and extensive set of records dating back to the early 13th Century.

Last month the local authority announced it was looking to put in place a County Archivist.

Fianna Fail TD for Carlow Kilkenny John McGuinness told KCLR news it’s an incredible offering for the county.