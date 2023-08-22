A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning in Clomantagh, Freshford.

A male driver, aged in his 30s was fatally injured during the collision when the car he was driving struck a stone wall at approximately 1.30 am this morning.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the passenger of the car, a second man in his 40s, was removed from the scene to St. Lukes’s hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the Urlingford/Kilkenny road is currently closed for a technical examination.

Traffic from Urlingford is asked to use the Durrow/Ballyragget route to Kilkenny, while those at Freshford should divert at Barna.

Gardaí are keen to hear from anyone with any information, in particular those with dashcam footage.