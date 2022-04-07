A man in his 30’s has died in a crash in Co Tipperary

A man in his 30’s has died in a single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary last night.

It happened at around 9.45pm on the R664 at Garyduff in Aherlow.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them at Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70.