A man’s died following a crash near Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary

A man has died in a crash in county Tipperary.

It happened at around 9pm last night near Carrick-on-Suir.

The road at Mainstown from Faugheen towards Carrick-on-Suir is closed for forensic examinations to be carried out – in the meantime local diversions are in place.

A man in his forties the driver of the car died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

His body’s been taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for a post mortem.

Anyone who was travelling along the road between 9pm and 9.30 last night are asked to contact GardaĆ­, particularly those with dashcam footage.

