A man’s died while working on a building site in the South East

A man has died while working on a building site in the South East earlier today.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Gorey, Co Wexford at about 9am.
The body of a man aged in his thirties was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where it’s understood a post mortem will be carried out.
An investigation’s underway into the circumstances of his death.