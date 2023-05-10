KCLR NewsNews & Sport

A man’s died while working on a building site in the South East

A post-mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace10/05/2023
A man has died while working on a building site in the South East earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Gorey, Co Wexford at about 9am.

The body of a man aged in his thirties was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where it’s understood a post mortem will be carried out.

An investigation’s underway into the circumstances of his death.

