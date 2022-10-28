A new Catholic Bishop of Ossory is being appointed

A new Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Ossory is being appointed.

Letterkenny native Fr Niall Coll, a priest in the Diocese of Raphoe is being named as the Bishop Elect at a special mass in St Mary’s Cathedral this morning.

Bishop Denis Nulty is leading the celebration – he has been Apostolic Administrator of the local diocese since the former Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell was appointed Archbishop of Dublin in December 2020.

The new Bishop elect is a former lecturer at St Patricks College in Carlow.