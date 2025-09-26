A local community café and shop that is one year old will officially open tomorrow.

The ribbon cutting ceremony on the Muckalee Community Café and Shop will take place in the village at 12 noon.

Former RTE newsreader, Eileen Dunne will be the special guest. Ms Dunne’s dad, renowned commentator Mick Dunne visited Muckalee to officially open their community hall, many years ago.

Billy Murphy who has been involved in the project since 1987 told KCLR News it was a vision of local priest, Fr Martin Ryan (RIP) who retunred home from the Philippines had an idea to build a handball and racquetball and squash court.

The got 40 people to invest £100 to get them started and it has progressed over the years to what is there presently.

Mr. Murphy also said that with very little activity in country areas, this is the way to go to bring life back into a community.

The centre has become a vibrant community hub open Wednesday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 12:30pm.

It’s run by a group of volunteers and boasts not just food offerings and a socialising spot but also an area to study or work from, an indoor handball alley which has doubled as a dance class location, there are a number of toilets including one with a shower if needed.

A number of the committee spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty ahead of the official opening.