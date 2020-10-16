A number of people in Carlow & Kilkenny to take part in tonight’s Shine A Light Night

A sleep-out with a difference takes place across the country tonight to help homeless people.

Focus Ireland’s urging businesses and workers to hold virtual sleepouts in their own homes and gardens due to Covid-19.

The Shine a Light Night gets underway at 8pm to raise funds for the charity and KCLR News understands that a number of people in Carlow & Kilkenny are taking part.

Focus Ireland CEO, Pat Dennigan says they’ve seen a spike in demand for their services noting “We’ve had a record demand for our services during the pandemic, particularly for advice & information throughout the period and the need this year is greater than ever”.

He adds “t the moment this year the official statistics mean that there are 8,702 people homeless in this country, of those 2,620 are children coming from 1,120 families so the demand for our services is huge”.