A number of “really important and very welcome freedoms” are set to return next month

Taoiseach Michael Martin addressed the nation this evening to reveal the restoration of a number of “really important and very welcome freedoms” across the country.

Restrictions are set to ease drastically in the weeks ahead, under a number of phases.

The first phase begins on the 10th of May, which will see

The resumption of intercounty travel

Click and collect services and retail-by-appointment can begin at all non essential retail outlets (with full reopening on 17 th May)

May) Galleries, museums and other cultural attractions can reopen

Libraries can open again

Religious services can resume, with a limit of 50 people attending.

Hairdressing and other personal services will reopen by appointment

Also on the 10th of May, the numbers of people able to meet outdoors for social purposes, including in private gardens, can increase to a maximum of either:

Three households, or a group of six people.

Small organised outdoor gatherings will also be possible with a maximum attendance of 15 people, while outdoor training for adults can also recommence, in pods of a maximum of 15 people.

From 10th May there will also be increased opportunities for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Indoor private home visiting will be permitted, without masks or social distancing in the following cases:

Those who are fully vaccinated may visit with other fully vaccinated people, providing there is no more than 3 households present

And those who are fully vaccinated may visit with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided they are not at risk of severe illness.

Subject to the Covid situation remaining stable after these stages, it’s hoped to then proceed with the next phase.

That begins from June 2nd, when;

Hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self catering accommodation can reopen for guests.

While from June 7th, the following further steps will be possible: