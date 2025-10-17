A number of suspect devices were taken from a county Carlow home overnight.

The discovery was made by Gardaí during the course of a planned search operation of a home in the Kernanstown area yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cordon was immediately established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team called to the scene – they removed what have been described as ‘viable suspect devices for a controlled explosion to be conducted’.

A quantity of suspected benzodiazepine tablets was also seized during the search and is pending analysis.

Two men have been arrested and are being held at a Garda station in Carlow

A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that the cordon has been lifted and the area declared safe.

However, investigations are ongoing.