A number of suspect devices were taken from a county Carlow home overnight.
The discovery was made by Gardaí during the course of a planned search operation of a home in the Kernanstown area yesterday.
A cordon was immediately established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team called to the scene – they removed what have been described as ‘viable suspect devices for a controlled explosion to be conducted’.
A quantity of suspected benzodiazepine tablets was also seized during the search and is pending analysis.
Two men have been arrested and are being held at a Garda station in Carlow
A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that the cordon has been lifted and the area declared safe.
However, investigations are ongoing.