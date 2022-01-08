A record-high 26,112 new Covid-19 cases officially confirmed

A record 26,122 new cases of Covid-19 have been officially confirmed in the State this afternoon.

As of 8am, 917 people were hospitalised with the virus nationwide, a decrease of 19 on the same time yesterday.

Locally, at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny, there’s 43 patients being treated for the virus, following the admission of 10 new cases on Friday.

There are currently no Covid-19 cases in St Luke’s ICU.

There are 83 patients currently being treated for the virus nationwide in intensive care units.