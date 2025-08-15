Members of Fine Gael are still reeling following last evening’s announcement from Mairead McGuinness that she’s pulled out of the race to the Áras.

Their Presential candidate and former EU Commissioner said she took the decision based on medical advice after a recent stint in hospital.

The party’s National Council will meet in the coming days to consider the party’s position.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan told KCLR News; “Mairead has, you know, contributed so much to Fine Gael as a party and she would have been a great Irish President in my view so I am, it’s a sad day I think for Mairead personally, for her family and for Fine Gael”.

It means Independent candidate Catherine Connolly now the only nominated candidate, businessman Gareth Sheridan has signaled his intention to get the backing of county councillors while speculation continues around the likes of Bertie Ahern, Mary-Lou McDonald and Tony Holohan.