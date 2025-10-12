Baz Ashmawy and the team were in Mooncoin earlier this year to support for the O’Hanlon family’s dream home.

It was urgently needed to provide the necessary adaptations for Aoibhínn, who, at nine was born with a severe type of spina bifida and hydrocephalus, which pose significant challenges for her and her family, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

She is completely paralysed from her belly button down and has had to have a shunt inserted to drain the fluid from her brain.

The programme airs on RTE 1 at 6.30pm tonight.