A teenage girl has been reported missing from Carlow

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Carlow.

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing the whereabouts of Helen McDonnell, who is missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Friday evening 4th March, 2022 at approximately 5.30p.m.

Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build.

She has long brown hair with blond highlights and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and multi coloured leggings.

Helen is know to frequent Termonbarry, Co. Roscommon and Longford Town.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.