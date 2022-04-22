“A wonderful success story” says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly of new 72-bed Ormond Wing at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

“A wonderful success story”.

That’s how the Health Minister summed up the new 72-bed Ormond Wing at St Luke’s General Hospital which he was on hand to launch the phased opening of today (Friday, 22nd April).

Phase one sees 24 beds on the third floor of the five-storey building come on stream for inpatient services over the coming two weeks with remaining wards to follow.

Stephen Donnelly’s visit also highlighted €450,000 investment agreed this week for the upgrading of four maternity suites.

Addressing a small group of invited guests, Minister Donnelly hailed all who worked in the sector for everything they did during the “challenging” Covid pandemic, noting he was “incredibly proud of our healthcare staff”. He also paid tribute to the two employees of St Luke’s who’d died after contracting the virus.

The building has the latest technology in relation to patient monitoring systems which includes digital INEWS system, remote monitoring of a person’s vital signs and continuous monitoring of a person’s respiratory rate.

It comprises 52 replacement beds in individual rooms, each with en-suite, as well as 20 extra beds. While recruitment’s underway for 66 new staff.

There are hopes too for 70+ extra beds, a new CT suite and more.

There’s some gorgeous artwork throughout the space – like this mural:

Our Edwina Grace was at St Luke’s Hospital for KCLR News and spoke with Minister Donnelly …

General Manager of St Luke’s, Anne Slattery, helped to show Minister Donnelly around …

Avilene Casey was on hand to showcase some of the new equipment …

Professor Garry Courtney is Clinical Director of the hospital and had lots to share …

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness also welcomed the news: