AA Roadwatch calls on motorists to consider other road users as snow and ice hits part of the country

Gritters are out in force in eastern counties after temperatures plummeted overnight, leading to icy conditions in places.

A status yellow alert for snow and ice is in place until 6pm for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan.

Met Eireann’s forecasting up to 5 centimetres of snow today in places.

While parts of Carlow and Kilkenny had a light dusting of the white stuff overnight.

Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch calls on drivers to “Stick to the main routes where possible as they’re more likely to have been gritted, you’ll need to take particular care on secondary or local routes in snowy or icy conditions watch out for all other road users and give extra space to pedestrians and cyclists”.