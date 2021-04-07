ABBA, Whitney Houston and Pharrell Williams all tops for getting us dancing in the kitchen

ABBA anthem Dancing Queen is the tune most likely to get families singing and dancing in the kitchen, a survey shows.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, by Whitney Houston, comes in second place while Pharrell Williams’ Happy, in third, also gets us grabbing our wooden spoon microphones.

A poll of 2000 families found four in 10 have held kitchen discos in the past year.

Two-thirds said bopping on a make-do dancefloor cheers them up and 6pm on Saturdays is the most popular time.