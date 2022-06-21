Abbey Quarter Conservation Plan set to go out for four week public consultation next week

“Do as little as possible but as much as is necessary”.

That’s the aim of Kilkenny County Council’s Conservation Plan for the Abbey Quarter.

A draft was outlined to elected representatives at their monthly meeting ahead of a four-week public consultation which begins next Monday (27th June), after which a report will be compiled and returned to the local authority in September.

It looks at protecting and developing the city sector, marrying its historic past with its intended future use. Including reflecting the location of St Francis well with a water feature as well as providing access to Evans Turret, possibly as a viewing platform.

Cllr John Coonan says history’s a gem of Kilkenny City and he’s delighted knowing that’s going to be maintained and protected; “I very much welcome this exciting plan which will guarantee not just the physical development of the Abbey Quarter but will guarantee and open up the development and protection of the historic and historical gems and the heritage structures, an exciting development for the creative and historical heart of Kilkenny City.”

He adds “It really is very much to be welcomed and an exciting development so not alone will we have the physical development like the library going into the former Mayfair and the Brewhouse as well but we have the historical gems being protected and developed for evermore”.

Meanwhile, a review of the overall masterplan for the site is at the receipt of tender stage with a closing date this week.

That kicks off a six to nine-month process during which there’ll be opportunities for people to have their say on areas including the phasing and density of mixed-use in the city’s newest section.