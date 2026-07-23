Homes near Slievenamon in Co. Tipperary could be at risk of fire damage if the wind changes.

A wildfire has been blazing in the area for a number of days.

Videos online show locals directing animals away from the fire, as they worry about the safety of their homes.

Irish Air Corps and Executive helicopters focused efforts on the forest on the mountain yesterday, after a change in the wind meant the fire spread to woodland.

“Yeah, it’s always a tricky operation. It’s one of these jobs where you know, every circuit, every drop can be can add a layer of complexity. The wind direction could change, you could have smoke basically getting in the way of your line, your run-in line, and then, as I said, the aircraft performance is an is also a consideration.”

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