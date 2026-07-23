A North Kilkenny nursing home has strengthened its management systems and governance after concerns about the care of residents and findings of non-compliance had been identified during previous inspections:

That’s the key observation in a Health and Information and Quality Authority report published this week.



The latest inspection at Brookhaven Nursing Home in Ballyraggett was conducted on the 8th of April. The centre had 45 residents on the date of inspection and features five enclosed garden areas with seating and walkways

The inspectors spoke to 13 residents, four visitors and members of staff during their visit with most residents saying they were content living in the centre. However, a small number of residents said they had some difficulty understanding staff due to language barriers.

The report found the facility to be compliant in 12 different areas and substantially compliant when it came to both management and governance and the premises itself.

Since the previous inspection, HIQA discovered that it was evident from the systemic changes made that residents were being supported and facilitated to have a good quality of life.

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