High-tech Abbott factory in Kilkenny granted planning permission

Abbott Ireland’s new high-tech factory in Kilkenny has been granted planning permission.

The planned medical device manufacturing facility in the IDA Business and Technology Park in Loughboy is part of a €440m investment by the American multinational healthcare giant.

It’ll be almost 30,000sqm in size with almost 5,000sqm of ancillary office space.

It’s expected to create hundreds of high-end new local jobs with room for 520 cars in the cars park.

Kilkenny County Council has now given the green light for the development with 18 conditions attached.

It’s understood that they will be making their new FreeStyle Libre technology on site for people with diabetes.