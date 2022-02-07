Absence of women’s refuge in Carlow and eight other areas to be highlighted in TV programme tonight

The absence of a women’s refuge in Carlow will be highlighted on television later.

A number of locals have contributed to an RTE Investigates programme ‘Domestic Abuse, A Year of Crisis’ which airs later today (Monday, 7th February).

The team’s examining the shortfall in services around the country but will also hear personal stories from women themselves, among them Sarah Behan, or in some cases the families of those affected/

Jamie’s mother Ciara Campbell was killed by her ex-boyfriend in Carlow in 2007 and says “He was always very jealous of me and my Mam, always very jealous of the love that my Ma had for me and not for him … I’d blame myself, because it was, kindof, if I wasn’t in the picture maybe my Ma would have loved him more, maybe it would never have happened”.

The broadcast starts at 9:35pm tonight on RTÉ One and RTE Player.

If you need to avail of supports, see our helpline listings here