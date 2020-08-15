Additional supports being made available for Laois, Kildare and Offaly who are on partial lock down

There’s been a qualified welcome for the announcement of additional supports for the three counties on partial lock down in the midlands.

Kildare Laois and Offaly re-introduced restrictions a week ago after a spike in cases linked to meat plants.

It includes a 20% top-up of the Restart Grant for businesses, meaning they will be entitled to an additional payment of between € 800 and € 5,000.

It’s expected that those who didn’t get the initial grant will also be able to apply.

In addition people who had signed off the PUP can now re-register online.

A million euro is being earmarked for the Local Enterprise Offices, while an additional million will be given to Failte Ireland.