Adopted people in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country can from today have access to their birth certs

New laws which come into effect from today will see all adopted people have access to their birth certs.

The Information and Tracing Services applies to all those who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration or who have questions in relation to their origins.

A contact preference register has been established as a result of the new legislation.

The most recent figures available show 165 people from Co Carlow and 235 from Co Kilkenny have submitted their preferences.

From today the new law sees a robust tracing service which will help them and those connected to them to actively seek contact or share information.

Patricia Carey, CEO of the Adoption Authority of Ireland says “Adopted people, those boarded out or those whose births were illegally registered can apply from birthinfo.ie for all information held about their birth, early life and care, they can also apply for a tracing service if they wish to meet their family of origin and these are historic and landmark pieces of legislation because for the first time all people will be entitled to their information held by the State about them”.