Advice: I’ve lost my job – what do I do about my mortgage?

I’ve lost my job – what do I do about my mortgage?

Firstly, try not to panic. You are not alone. The uniqueness about the world situation at present is that almost everyone is caught in some shape or form right now.

Engage early with your lender. All lenders have agreed with the Irish government that they will work with their customers to help them through this situation. Here are a list of lenders’ phone numbers.

Permanent TSB – 1890 664 433

Bank of Ireland – 01 611 3333

KBC – 1800 939 244

Ulster Bank – 1800435 763

AIB – 1890 252 008

Haven – 1850 654 329

ICS Mortgages -1890 427 427

What options are available?

That will be agreed between you and your lender but broadly speaking the options fall into 3 main categories.

Complete capital and interest repayment holiday for 3 months. Interest only repayable for 3 months. Reduced mortgage payable for 3 months.

Remember, any temporary arrangement in relation to forbearance is going to cost you more over the term of your mortgage.