Africa Day 2025 is taking place today in Kilkenny, with a number of events taking place at the Parade in Kilkenny City from 1pm.

Africa Day is the annual worldwide celebration of the people, cultures, and potential of the African continent, and this year, all 31 local authorities in Ireland will be celebrating their own Africa day festivities.

Today at the parade there will be music from Malawi, Nigeria, Somalia, and Berber people, dance performances from Somalia and Nigeria, poetry and storytelling from South Africa and Nigeria, delicious African cuisine, and face painting and family fun.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Michael McCarthy said that Africa Day was going from strength to strength.

“This seems to be gaining momentum year in, year out, I attended last year, and I was very glad I did, because the various different performances that were staged were wonderful, and some of the food was really interesting.”

Concluding, he noted that “With a growing population across Kilkenny City and County now, and people working in various different professions, it’s great that they can come together and celebrate Africa Day.”