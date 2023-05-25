Africa Day celebrated across Carlow and Kilkenny

Africa Day is underway across Carlow, Kilkenny and nationwide today.

It celebrates the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life.

Events are taking place across Ireland including a family fun day in The Exchange in Carlow- which will see drumming workshops, musical performances and a food market from 10am.

On Saturday from 12pm until 4pm, Kilkenny will host its own event the ‘Global Kitchen’ at the Home Rule Club.

Run by the Kilkenny Leader Partnership, the event will host an amalgamation of African nationalities who are based in the county.

The event is organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland.