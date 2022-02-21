Age limit for sale of e-scooters looks set to be dropped

Government looks set to drop plans to introduce an age limit for the sale of e-scooters.

It’s due to difficulties in enforcing the rule.

A number of amendments to the bill which legislates for their use may be introduced by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Transport Commentator Conor Faughnan doesn’t believe the sale of e-scooters should be limited to over 16s; “I think they’re here to stay, what emerged today is that they removed the age limit restriction, I think that’s only common sense, the easiest way to think about this technology is it’s essentially a bicycle it needs to follow the same rules of the road as a bicycle”.