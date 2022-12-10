Agriculture Minister dismisses call from TD Kathleen Funchion for a public inquiry into the case of Castlecomer farmer Dan Brennan

“We need to start holding people to account for various things that happen in this country.”

Those were the words of Sinn Fein TD for Kathleen Funchion when speaking about the decision by the agriculture minister to dismiss her call for a public inquiry into the case of Castlecomer farmer Dan Brennan.

The representative for Carlow and Kilkenny had earlier this week raised the matter in the Dáil in a follow-up to an Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting, however Minister Charlie McConalogue indicated that there is no plan to revisit the matter.

Speaking on KCLR, Kathleen Funchion paid tribute to Dan Brennan’s perseverance.

“I’m sure when there was serious pressure on him to maybe just say, right, I’m not going to bother looking into this anymore,” said Deputy Funchion.

“But in fairness, he persevered, and I think he deserves this inquiry in terms of justice and vindication,” she added.