The Agriculture Minister’s coming under increased pressure to protect the livelihood of farmers.

More protection from dominant food buyers is needed according to the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The organisation says they should not be allowed to buy agri food products below the cost of production.

IFA President and Laois man Francie Gorman is making this call; “We’re asking Minister McConalogue to review the powers of the food regulator in light of Commission President Ursula Von Der Lyon’s comments on the fact that farmers are being forced to sell calf food below the cost of production”.

He adds there’s a need for more legislative powers for the Agri Food Regulator; “There is now a food price observatory, an agri food price Observatory being set up at European level, and I think this gives the Minister an opportunity to review the powers of the food regulator and bring in additional powers to look particularly at the below cost purchasing from farmers”.