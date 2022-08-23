Ahead of her TV appearance tonight Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan’s been telling KCLR she’s having a ‘magical experience’

Kilkenny’s Rose says she’s been having a magical experience ahead of her TV debut tonight.

Molly Coogan from Castlecomer will be on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee with host Dáithí Ó Sé.

A group from her home town’s Deenside Panto has travelled to the event to cheer her on and also escort Kevin Tynan, both of whom are known to tread the boards.

The local representative will have a busy day of rehearsals ahead as she’ll be singing a song as her party piece.

Molly’s been telling The Way It Is that the Rose Parade on Friday night was a huge highlight of the whole experience.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn last evening here:

Sue was also joined by former Rose of Tralee winner (2004) Orla O’Shea: